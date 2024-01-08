Jalen Hurts calls himself day to day after his finger “popped out”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his right middle finger Sunday, and visuals of the disfigured digit were gruesome.

Hurts told reporters afterward that his finger “popped out.”

He called himself “day to day” ahead of next Monday night’s wild-card playoff game at Tampa Bay.

“It’s a very unfortunate, crazy thing,” Hurts said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

Hurts had a gauze wrap over his middle and pointer finger after the 27-10 loss to the Giants, according to Smith.

Hurts went into the medical tent in the second quarter after hitting his hand on Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke on his follow through on a fourth-and-three attempt in the second quarter. Hurts didn’t miss any snaps, playing the next three series before coach Nick Sirianni pulled the starters.

Sirianni didn’t offer anything definitive about Hurts’ status for next week.

“He came back in and played,” Sirianni said. “He’s tough as heck. After he got hurt, he came back in [and] ripped it. So, yeah, we’ll see. I haven’t even talked to the trainers yet, or the medical staff. We’ll see.”

Hurts went 1-for-4 for 8 yards and an interception after the injury, taking two sacks. He finished the game 7-for-16 for 55 yards.