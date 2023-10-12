Jalen Hurts can join Tom Brady, Joe Montana as QBs to win 12 straight road starts

The Eagles haven’t lost a road game with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback in almost two years, and with a win on Sunday at the Jets, Hurts can join some very elite company.

Hurts has now one 11 straight road games as a starting quarterback. With one more win, he’ll join Joe Montana and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks with 12 straight road wins since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Montana’s streak of 18 consecutive road wins stretched nearly five calendar years: Montana’s streak started with the 49ers’ final two road games of the 1988 season, then saw Montana go 6-0 as a road starter in 1989 and 8-0 as a road starter in 1990. Montana then missed the entire 1991 season and played only one game, at home, in 1992. He won his first two road starts after the 49ers traded him to the Chiefs in 1993 before the streak finally ended at 18 in a row.

Brady’s streak consisted of 13 straight wins from the middle of the 2016 season to late in the 2017 season.

Last year the Eagles went 14-1 in regular-season games that Hurts started, then won two playoff games before losing the Super Bowl, and they’re now 5-0 with Hurts this season.