Jalen Hurts has thought the Eagles were a Super Bowl team since the season began

  
Published February 1, 2025 04:02 AM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has never doubted that he’d end this season in the Super Bowl.

On Friday, Hurts was asked at what point in the season he thought the Eagles could get to the Super Bowl, and he didn’t hesitate.

“When it began,” Hurts answered.

Hurts said the Eagles have a team full of players who are all focused on the ultimate goal, and not their own individual success.

“That’s the nature of it. Don’t get lost in the nature of what a team sport is. It takes a team to go out there and have success. It’s looked a ton of different ways but any team that has success looks a ton of different ways. Just put our focus on winning,” Hurts said.

This will be Hurts’ second time starting a Super Bowl for the Eagles, and at age 26 he’s giving Philly fans confidence they’re going to be Super Bowl contenders year after year.