Jalen Hurts: I had some “great moments” with Nick Sirianni during the bye week

The relationship between Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni has been closely scrutinized since the team’s collapse down the stretch last season and their 2-2 start to this season hasn’t done much to take the focus off of how well the two men are relating to one another.

After the Eagles lost to the Bucs in Week Four, Hurts said “we have our moments” when he was asked if he and Sirianni would spend time working on a coming together during the bye week. On Wednesday, Hurts said that the two men shared some “great moments” while the team was on a break and called it “one of the most efficient bye weeks” that he’s experienced in the NFL.

“We’re the two leaders of the team,” Hurts said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I’m happy and fortunate that we were able to come together in harmony and have the same goal in mind, trying to get this thing right. I got a ton of confidence in him, a ton of confidence in what he brings and everything he’s been able to accomplish. Just continue to press on, on that. Everybody goes through different moments, everybody experiences adversity but we’ve experienced different levels of adversity together. We’re excited for what’s to come.”

The Eagles won’t have another chance to catch their breath and regroup for the next 13 weeks, so whatever groundwork was put in place over the bye will need to remain strong if the team is going to find the consistent success that has eluded them since the midway point of the 2023 season. If it can’t, there may not be another chance for the current group to work things out.