Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen may both break Cam Newton’s QB rushing TD career record this year

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns Thursday night against the Cowboys, continuing a pace of running for touchdowns unmatched in NFL history.

Hurts has now played in 87 games in his NFL career and scored 67 touchdowns (counting the postseason). By the end of the season, he may have scored more rushing touchdowns than any quarterback in NFL history.

The current record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback is held by Cam Newton, who ran for a total of 77 touchdowns in his 155 career games played. Hurts is likely to break that record by the end of this season.

However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen might break Newton’s record before Hurts does: Allen has 72 rushing touchdowns in his 124 career games played, so he’s only six touchdowns away from passing Newton.

By the end of the 2025 postseason, it’s likely that both Hurts and Allen will have scored more rushing touchdowns than Newton or any other quarterback in NFL history. The big question is which one of them will surpass Newton first.