Jalen Hurts looks to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant in his focus on improving his game

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spends his offseasons studying his weaknesses and trying to turn them into strengths, and he said he learned that not from a mentor in the NFL, but from learning about two NBA greats.

Hurts told Peter King in this week’s Football Morning in America that his intense focus on getting better was inspired by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“Every time you go into an offseason, for me at least, I look at guys like MJ and Kobe and how they diagnose their game,” Hurts said. “Obviously two different sports, but trying to get better at my strengths and then turning my weaknesses into my strengths. I’ve always been a unique player. But embracing the rarity of being a true triple-threat. . . . Throwing, running, and mind. For a long time people said guys like me couldn’t think or couldn’t process. Trying to put that to sleep.”

Today is Hurts’ 25th birthday, and he’s a young player who has a bright future, and who wants to continue getting better.