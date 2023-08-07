Jalen Hurts looks to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant in his focus on improving his game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Derek Wingo
Eight All-Americans Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.
Four All-Americans Named to John Mackey Award Watch List
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Road America results: No. 7 Porsche captures first win of season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_gloverhighlights_230806.jpg
HLs: Glover’s best shots at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamfinalrdhl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_gloverwinningshots_230806.jpg
Glover’s winning shots at the Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Derek Wingo
Eight All-Americans Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.
Four All-Americans Named to John Mackey Award Watch List
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Road America results: No. 7 Porsche captures first win of season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_gloverhighlights_230806.jpg
HLs: Glover’s best shots at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamfinalrdhl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_gloverwinningshots_230806.jpg
Glover’s winning shots at the Wyndham Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts looks to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant in his focus on improving his game

  
Published August 7, 2023 05:52 AM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spends his offseasons studying his weaknesses and trying to turn them into strengths, and he said he learned that not from a mentor in the NFL, but from learning about two NBA greats.

Hurts told Peter King in this week’s Football Morning in America that his intense focus on getting better was inspired by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“Every time you go into an offseason, for me at least, I look at guys like MJ and Kobe and how they diagnose their game,” Hurts said. “Obviously two different sports, but trying to get better at my strengths and then turning my weaknesses into my strengths. I’ve always been a unique player. But embracing the rarity of being a true triple-threat. . . . Throwing, running, and mind. For a long time people said guys like me couldn’t think or couldn’t process. Trying to put that to sleep.”

Today is Hurts’ 25th birthday, and he’s a young player who has a bright future, and who wants to continue getting better.