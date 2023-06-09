Jalen Hurts: Nothing we did last year will get us where we want to go now

The 2022 season was a positive one for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as he proved himself as a top-flight starting quarterback in the NFL by leading the team to the NFC title and then cashed in with a long-term contract this offseason.

It’s time to stop riding the wave of last year, however. That was the message from Hurts at a Thursday press conference.

Hurts said that “last year is over” and that “nothing that’s been done prior will get us to where we want to be now,” although there’s still value to be gained from the lessons the team learned along the way.

“There are a ton of experiences that we documented and deposited in the bank to learn from — that we will learn from and have learned from — but it’s a day-by-day thing,” Hurts said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s the truth. Every team has their own opportunity to do something special, and this is a whole entire new team. It’s something I’ve embraced. It takes a special type of discipline to achieve what you want to achieve. You have to completely reset that but also allow the things you’ve experienced to fuel you, fuel that fire, and grow.”

The Eagles will be off until training camp, so they’ll have some time to finish the reset that Hurts is looking for before they return for their full-speed push for another successful season.