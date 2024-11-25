Jalen Hurts on A.J. Brown: That was a hell of a game from him

In the aftermath of Sunday’s 37-20 victory over the Rams, much of the postgame talk about the Eagles was — rightfully — centered around running back Saquon Barkley.

But receiver A.J. Brown also had a significant hand in Philadelphia defeating Los Angeles, as he caught six passes for 109 yards with a touchdown.

Considering that the Eagles didn’t have fellow receiver DeVonta Smith, who was inactive due to a hamstring injury, Brown’s plays made that much more of the difference.

“He’s just showing up,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said postgame. “He’s showing up, and I think we’re all playing complimentary ball and all the different things we’re able to do offensively.

“That was a hell of a game from him being able to show up in some of those moments and to be able to go out there and do that without our guy DeVonta Smith, who we missed. But everybody is just showing up and take advantage of the opportunities, and A.J. made some hell-of-a plays, made a great move in open field, and he’s doing what he does.”

While Brown missed three games due to injury, he’s still caught 39 passes for 727 yards with four touchdowns in 2024.