 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commtexans_241125.jpg
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles
sae.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s MVP case after SNF eruption
nbc_pft_vikingbears_241125.jpg
Vikings gave Bears too many chances in Week 12 win

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commtexans_241125.jpg
Commanders, Texans lose Week 12 divisional battles
sae.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s MVP case after SNF eruption
nbc_pft_vikingbears_241125.jpg
Vikings gave Bears too many chances in Week 12 win

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts on A.J. Brown: That was a hell of a game from him

  
Published November 25, 2024 09:49 AM

In the aftermath of Sunday’s 37-20 victory over the Rams, much of the postgame talk about the Eagles was — rightfully — centered around running back Saquon Barkley.

But receiver A.J. Brown also had a significant hand in Philadelphia defeating Los Angeles, as he caught six passes for 109 yards with a touchdown.

Considering that the Eagles didn’t have fellow receiver DeVonta Smith, who was inactive due to a hamstring injury, Brown’s plays made that much more of the difference.

“He’s just showing up,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said postgame. “He’s showing up, and I think we’re all playing complimentary ball and all the different things we’re able to do offensively.

“That was a hell of a game from him being able to show up in some of those moments and to be able to go out there and do that without our guy DeVonta Smith, who we missed. But everybody is just showing up and take advantage of the opportunities, and A.J. made some hell-of-a plays, made a great move in open field, and he’s doing what he does.”

While Brown missed three games due to injury, he’s still caught 39 passes for 727 yards with four touchdowns in 2024.