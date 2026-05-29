Jalen Hurts on Sean Mannion: You can definitely see the vision for the Eagles’ offense

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is off to a good start.

“It’s been a really good process so far,” Hurts said. “He’s come in, and he’s very clear, giving good direction. You can definitely see the vision. Been able to answer all of my questions, very instructive, very helpful. So it’s been a very enjoyable journey so far.”

Mannion, formerly the Packers’ quarterbacks coach, was hired this offseason to replace Kevin Patullo, who was widely criticized last season for his play calling in Philadelphia. Hurts said he likes what Mannion is about.

“It’s a different leader, different coordinator, different philosophical approach. So it’s exciting. It’s exciting to be able to learn a new brand of football, get a new perspective and just grow,” Hurts said. “That’s what OTAs are for, laying down the foundation for what we’re doing and then over time you get to mention things and you go at his pace. I’m going at his pace. He’s been very instructive and he’s been very intentional about what he’s doing, why he’s doing it.”

Hurts said he and his teammates are buying into what Mannion wants to do with the offense.

“The thing is just learning what Coach Sean is installing and the direction we’re going in with him. And that’s a collective thing that we all have to be bought into. And so we all have to build that shared belief in going out there learning our jobs, learning how we want to do it and then building an identity as we go forward.”