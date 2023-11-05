Jalen Hurts re-injures knee late in first half, but stays in, as Cowboys lead 17-14 at halftime

The Eagles had a scare with 19 seconds left in the first half when quarterback Jalen Hurts took a direct hit on his left knee from Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence. The hit was inadvertent, and Hurts gave up on the play after that with Micah Parsons getting credit for the sack with a bear hug.

Hurts went to the ground in obvious pain before limping off, but with the Eagles calling a timeout, Hurts for some reason stayed in the game to handoff to Kenneth Gainwell before Branden Mann’s punt.

Hurts has not shown up on the team’s injury report with a knee injury, though it’s been well known he has one. He appears still to be wearing the sleeve on it today.

The Eagles trail 17-14 in an NFC East showdown that has lived up to the hype.

The game has had two lead changes and two ties.

Cowboys rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey broke the NFL record for most made field goals to start a career with a 51-yarder with 1:15 remaining in the half. It was his 19th in a row.

They might have gotten a touchdown, though, if Michael Gallup hadn’t dropped a third-and-three pass that hit him in the hands for what would have been a first down and more.

As it is, KaVontae Turpin and Jake Ferguson have the Cowboys’ touchdowns on passes from Dak Prescott, who is 10-of-16 for 153 yards. Turpin’s covered 5 yards and Ferguson’s 4 yards.

CeeDee Lamb has four catches for 78 yards.

The Cowboys are 4-of-8 on third down and 2-of-2 on fourth down.

The Eagles also have converted two fourth downs.

Hurts scored his seventh rushing touchdown of the season, his sixth on the quarterback push play, and Gainwell scored on 12-yard run.

Hurts is 10-of-13 for 120 yards, and A.J. Brown has five catches for 57 yards.