Jalen Hurts scores 15th rushing touchdown of season, NFL record for quarterbacks
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts set an NFL record on Philadelphia’s first possession today.
Hurts plunged into the end zone on a tush push quarterback sneak for his 15th rushing touchdown of this season. That’s the most in NFL history, breaking a record set by Cam Newton, who ran for 14 touchdowns in 2011.
The Eagles’ first offensive drive started at the Giants’ 13-yard line thanks to a Britain Covey 54-yard punt return. From there D’Andre Swift ran 12 yards to the 1-yard line, and the Eagles did their classic Brotherly Shove play after that.
The Giants lined up offside on the Eagles’ touchdown, but it didn’t matter: Defenses have proven themselves largely incapable of stopping the play, even when they try to get an extra advantage.
The Giants went three-and-out on their opening possession, and early on everything is going right for the home team in Philadelphia.