floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is 'ridiculous'
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Jalen Hurts scores the first points of Super Bowl LIX

  
Published February 9, 2025 07:06 PM

The Eagles have the first points of Super Bowl LIX.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit wide receiver Jahan Dotson with a 27-yard strike up the sideline for what was initially ruled a touchdown with 6:30 left to play in the first quarter. Officials ruled he was down at the 1-yard-line after a review and the Eagles employed their faithful Tush Push on the next play.

Hurts got shoved over the line for the fourth Super Bowl rushing touchdown of his career and Jake Elliott’s extra point made it 7-0.

After forcing a punt by pressuring Patrick Mahomes into a third down incompletion, the Eagles got a 12-yard return from rookie Cooper DeJean started their second possession of the game on their own 32-yard-line. They crossed midfield for the first time two plays later on a dart from Jalen Hurts to tight end Dallas Goedert for a 20-yard gain and then faced a third down after a pair of short runs by Saquon Barkley.

Hurts fired too high for Goedert on third down, but the Eagles drive continued thanks to a penalty on cornerback Trent McDuffie for a hit to the head on a defenseless receiver. That call proved monumental and the Chiefs will now try to answer.