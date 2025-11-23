 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts’ TD run gives Eagles a 14-0 lead

  
Published November 23, 2025 05:07 PM

Two questionable officiating calls resulted in Jalen Hurts’ 7-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles went three-and-out on their second possession, and Braden Mann punted the ball away. Ryan Flournoy was called for roughing the kicker, though it appeared he tipped the punt. That would have negated the penalty.

Instead, the Eagles took advantage of their first down, 15 yards and new life.

They drove 76 yards in 12 plays, though it could have been 11 plays.

A.J. Brown caught what was ruled a 7-yard touchdown, which would have been his second of the day. He took two steps and reached out and touched the ball to the pylon before losing it out of bounds.

Expedited replay overturned it to an incompletion.

Hurts then took it into the end zone himself on the next play.

The Eagles lead 14-0 after one quarter.