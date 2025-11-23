Jalen Hurts’ TD run gives Eagles a 14-0 lead

Two questionable officiating calls resulted in Jalen Hurts’ 7-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles went three-and-out on their second possession, and Braden Mann punted the ball away. Ryan Flournoy was called for roughing the kicker, though it appeared he tipped the punt. That would have negated the penalty.

Instead, the Eagles took advantage of their first down, 15 yards and new life.

They drove 76 yards in 12 plays, though it could have been 11 plays.

A.J. Brown caught what was ruled a 7-yard touchdown, which would have been his second of the day. He took two steps and reached out and touched the ball to the pylon before losing it out of bounds.

Expedited replay overturned it to an incompletion.

Hurts then took it into the end zone himself on the next play.

The Eagles lead 14-0 after one quarter.