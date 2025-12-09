Jalen Hurts throws third interception, Chargers tie it up at 16-16

Jalen Hurts threw his third interception of the night and now the Chargers have tied Monday night’s game.

While this interception wasn’t all Hurts’ fault, the result was still Philadelphia’s fourth giveaway of the night. Los Angeles scored on a 31-yard field goal to knot the contest 16-16 with 7:26 left in regulation.

On first-and-10 from Philadelphia’s 46, Hurts was looking for receiver A.J. Brown over the middle. But Hurts’ throw was a little high and while Brown got his hands on it, he couldn’t secure the pass. Instead, cornerback Cam Hart came down with it for a pick — returning the ball 27 yards to the Philadelphia 35.

Brown also had a defender coming in ready to blast him had he come up with the catch, which may have factored into him dropping it.

With Justin Herbert unable to find an open receiver on third-and-3 from the Philadelphia 13, he threw the ball away to allow Cameron Dicker to tie the game with his third made field goal of the night.