Jalen Hurts: Tough loss, but an opportunity for us to grow

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got to discuss wins after the team’s first five games this season, but he had a different experience after Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Hurts threw three interceptions, including one in the fourth quarter that set up the game-winning touchdown by Jets running back Breece Hall, and the Eagles suffered their first loss of the 2023 season. Hurts followed up that pick by throwing three incompletions on the Eagles’ final possession and chalked his performance up to a “lack of execution” when he spoke to reporters after the game.

Hurts also said that he and the Eagles will learn and grow from handing away a 14-3 lead on the way to the 20-14 loss.

“I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘We’ve been here before,’ but we have,” Hurts said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But I think it’s just a matter of how we respond. It starts with me and how I lead that charge. . . . It’s a tough one, for sure, but it’s an opportunity for us to grow. And these moments build a ton of character.”

Hurts now has seven interceptions on the season and cleaning up that part of his game is one clear area to improve as the season rolls on with a Week Seven game against the Dolphins. If he can’t, it won’t take long for memories of the 5-0 start to fade into oblivion.