Jalen Mills agrees to deal with Giants

The Giants saw one of their safeties agree to terms with another team on Monday and they landed an agreement of their own with a free agent defensive back on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has agreed to terms with Jalen Mills. It’s a one-year deal for the former Patriot and Eagle and he figures to be part of the plan to replace Xavier McKinney, who is set to sign with the Packers.

Mills spent the last three seasons in New England and appeared in all 17 games last season. He had 45 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed.

Over the course of a career that began with five years in Philly, Mills has seen time at both safety and corner. He has compiled 406 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.