Jalen Milroe: As you go on any journey, you have to start somewhere

Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe had a solid preseason debut on Thursday night, playing the entire second half of Seattle’s matchup with Las Vegas.

Milroe led one touchdown drive, finishing the contest 6-of-10 passing for 61 yards. He also rushed three times for 38 yards.

“I thought Jalen played well. I thought he made good decisions,” head coach Mike Macdonald said in his postgame press conference. “Operation-wise there are some things we want to be a little cleaner on. Throwing the ball accurately, throwing it on time, and then when it wasn’t there, extending plays with his legs, I thought was really cool.”

Milroe called it a “dream come true” to just be in his first NFL game.

“I think the best thing for all of us is to regroup, but also build on this game. I think that’s so important,” Milroe said postgame. “As you go on any journey, you have to start somewhere. With that, you’re able to look upon what we did well, what we didn’t, and just try to build upon that, get one percent better as we have this opportunity. For me, it was just awesome to be in Lumen Field. That was my first time here in the stadium. So now the biggest thing is to keep on building and see every opportunity for us to get better.”

Milroe added he wasn’t surprised by the designed runs he got during the game, though some of them got called back due to a penalty.

“That’s definitely a weapon that will be utilized now or even in the future against defenses,” Milroe said. “You know how much of a threat it is against defenses when you’re able to throw and run. I know no matter what game plan it is, utilizing the passing game and the running game is going to be beneficial for us.”

Milroe’s next test will come against Kansas City next Friday night before taking on Green Bay on Aug. 23 to end the preseason.