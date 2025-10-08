Jalen Ramsey did not practice Wednesday with hamstring injury

Coming off their bye week, the Steelers have an injury concern with one of their top defensive players.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Ramsey, 30, has recorded 14 total tackles with four passes defensed and an interception so far in 2025 — his first season with Pittsburgh.

Receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder) also did not participate on Wednesday due to an injury.

Linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Darius Slay did not practice for veteran rest. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was limited for the same reason.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) and receiver Ben Skowronek (illness) were both limited.

Running back Jaylen Warren (knee) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) were both full.