 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Ramsey did not practice Wednesday with hamstring injury

  
Published October 8, 2025 04:14 PM

Coming off their bye week, the Steelers have an injury concern with one of their top defensive players.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Ramsey, 30, has recorded 14 total tackles with four passes defensed and an interception so far in 2025 — his first season with Pittsburgh.

Receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder) also did not participate on Wednesday due to an injury.

Linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Darius Slay did not practice for veteran rest. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was limited for the same reason.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) and receiver Ben Skowronek (illness) were both limited.

Running back Jaylen Warren (knee) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) were both full.