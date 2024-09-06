Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins agree to three-year extension

Once again, Jalen Ramsey is at the top of the cornerback market.

According to multiple reports, Ramsey has agreed to terms on a three-year extension that makes him the highest-paid corner in the league.

The initial reports indicate Ramsey’s deal is worth $72.3 million with $55.3 million guaranteed.

Ramsey, 29, had the 2024 and 2025 seasons left on his contract. His $24.1 million per year eclipses the $24 million per year on the extension Patrick Surtain II agreed to with the Broncos earlier this week.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Rams in March 2023. After missing time with a knee injury, he started 10 games for Miami last season, recording five passes defensed with three interceptions. He was named a Pro Bowler for the seventh time.

Ramsey has made the Pro Bowl in every season after his rookie year. He is also a three-time, first-team All-Pro and won Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles.

He’s recorded 97 passes defensed with 22 interceptions in 118 career games.

Ramsey has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has not practiced so far this week. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ramsey’s extension was agreed to a couple of days ago. But Ramsey wanted to be back on the practice field before the information was disclosed — which means he’s likely to be back on the field for Friday’s session and Sunday’s season opener against Jacksonville.