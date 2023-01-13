Jalen Ramsey: If that’s the end, I went out with a bang

Jalen Ramsey implied on social media early this morning that he may have played his last game with the Rams.

Ramsey, a cornerback who had two interceptions in Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Seahawks, suggested on Twitter that he might be done.

“It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG!” Ramsey wrote.

Ramsey didn’t come right out and say what he was thinking, but he may be expecting the Rams to trade him this offseason. He has a base salary of $17 million in 2023 and the Rams are in rough salary cap shape, and it might make sense for both sides if Ramsey got traded.

The 28-year-old Ramsey went to the Jaguars with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He was traded to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick in 2019. He wouldn’t fetch that much in a trade this offseason, but the Rams may be willing to take the best offer they get as they attempt to move past a disappointing season.