 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Ramsey: If that’s the end, I went out with a bang

  
Published January 13, 2023 05:45 AM
nbc_pft_mcvay_230110
January 10, 2023 08:10 AM
Sean McVay increasingly sounds like he won't be back to coach the Rams next year, and Florio and Simms agree that it's largely because he wants no part of an upcoming rebuild.

Jalen Ramsey implied on social media early this morning that he may have played his last game with the Rams.

Ramsey, a cornerback who had two interceptions in Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Seahawks, suggested on Twitter that he might be done.

“It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG!” Ramsey wrote.

Ramsey didn’t come right out and say what he was thinking, but he may be expecting the Rams to trade him this offseason. He has a base salary of $17 million in 2023 and the Rams are in rough salary cap shape, and it might make sense for both sides if Ramsey got traded.

The 28-year-old Ramsey went to the Jaguars with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He was traded to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick in 2019. He wouldn’t fetch that much in a trade this offseason, but the Rams may be willing to take the best offer they get as they attempt to move past a disappointing season.