Jalen Ramsey is working out on his own, and fully healthy, he has big offseason plans

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is working out on his own at his home in Tennessee.

He gave fans an up-close look at his workouts in the weight room in his garage and in drills on a field during a 12-minute YouTube vlog premiere. It was posted on the first day of the Dolphins’ offseason program Monday.

“It’s a big thing being self-made. I do a lot of things by myself,” Ramsey said, via Omar Kelly of SI.com. “I get it in by myself, but I definitely got a team in the background helping me with everything I’ve got going on.”

Ramsey, who has no workout bonuses in his contract tied to his participation in the team’s voluntary offseason program, said he spends his offseasons working on strength, speed, agility and technique.

“You’re not going to see me going against anybody. I’m not competing against anybody on the field,” Ramsey said. “You’ll see me . . . trying to perfect my craft. I like to put on a performance no matter what I’m doing.”

Ramsey, who said this is the first offseason in three years he is not rehabbing an injury, watched the Dolphins’ offseason program after the trade from the Rams in 2023. But he did not participate until training camp. That could be his plan again this year.

“Y’all are going to get to see what I envision an offseason looking like for me to be in tip-top performance for where I want to be,” Ramsey said. “I’m super excited for that. It’s going to be my first offseason like that since the year before the Super Bowl in L.A. That was one of the best years of my career.”