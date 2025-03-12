Jalen Reagor agrees to new deal with Chargers

The Chargers have brought back one of their receivers.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the club has agreed to a contract with Jalen Reagor.

The length of the deal was not disclosed.

Reagor, 26, initially joined the Chargers on the club’s practice squad last September. He was signed to the 53-man roster in November.

He ended up appearing in eight games for the team with two starts. He caught seven passes for 100 yards and returned on kick for 22 yards.

An Eagles first-round pick in 2020, Reagor has played 64 games with 27 starts for Philadelphia, Minnesota, New England, and Los Angeles. He’s recorded 86 receptions for 1,037 yards with four touchdowns.