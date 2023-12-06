Jalen Reeves-Maybin named the NFC special teams player of the week

Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin helped his team hold off the Saints last Sunday with key plays on defense and special teams.

The special teams work caught the eye of the NFL. Reeves-Maybin was credited with four special teams tackles in the 33-28 win and the NFL named him the NFC special teams player of the week in response to that effort.

Reeves-Maybin also picked up two tackles, a quarterback hit, and a pass defensed during his time on defense last weekend.

Reeves-Maybin, who returned to the Lions after playing in Houston last season, has 13 tackles for the season.