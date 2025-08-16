Jalon Walker held out of Friday’s preseason game with groin injury

Falcons rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker didn’t play in the team’s second preseason game Friday night. His absence was a surprise.

Coach Raheem Morris said after the 23-20 loss to the Titans that Walker tweaked his groin near the end of Wednesday’s joint practice with the Titans.

The Falcons expect Walker to return to practice next week.

The 15th overall pick had a minor hamstring injury early in training camp but returned to play 19 defensive snaps in the team’s first preseason game against the Lions. He had one tackle.

The Falcons drafted Walker after they totaled only 31 sacks last season, which was the second-fewest in the league.