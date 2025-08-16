 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalon Walker held out of Friday’s preseason game with groin injury

  
Published August 15, 2025 10:58 PM

Falcons rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker didn’t play in the team’s second preseason game Friday night. His absence was a surprise.

Coach Raheem Morris said after the 23-20 loss to the Titans that Walker tweaked his groin near the end of Wednesday’s joint practice with the Titans.

The Falcons expect Walker to return to practice next week.

The 15th overall pick had a minor hamstring injury early in training camp but returned to play 19 defensive snaps in the team’s first preseason game against the Lions. He had one tackle.

The Falcons drafted Walker after they totaled only 31 sacks last season, which was the second-fewest in the league.