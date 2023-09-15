 Skip navigation
Jamal Adams ruled out; Devon Witherspoon will make his NFL debut

  
Published September 15, 2023 05:47 PM

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has not played a game in more than a year. He continues to work his way back from a quadriceps injury that ended his 2022 season in Week 1.

He returned to practice on a limited basis this week, but Adams will not play this week.

The Seahawks ruled him out for Week 2.

Coach Pete Carroll, though, said Friday that Adams is on track to be a full participant next week.

Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon will make his NFL debut. He is off the injury report after missing the season opener with a hamstring injury.

“Yeah, Devon’s going to play,” Carroll said on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM on Friday. “He had a great week [of practice]. He had a good week last week [when] he was limited. He was unlimited in his reps [this week]. He could do everything, which he did well. He had a big week. He made plays in practice and had fun with it. His juice is obvious when he’s on the field. So, he’s going.”

The Seahawks will not have either of their starting offensive tackles, with right tackle Abe Lucas (knee) on injured reserve and left tackle Charles Cross (toe) ruled out. Stone Forsythe finished the season opener at left tackle, with Jake Curhan at right tackle.

Defensive end Mike Morris (shoulder) also won’t play.

Linebacker Devin Bush (shoulder) and linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) are questionable.