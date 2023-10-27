Jamal Adams, Tyler Lockett are questionable, but DK Metcalf has no injury designation

The Seahawks will have receiver DK Metcalf (ribs/hip), running back Kenneth Walker (calf) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle) this week. All three were on the practice report this week, but none have an injury designation for Sunday.

Metcalf missed last week’s game with his injury.

The Seahawks ruled out running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) and nose tackle Austin Faoliu (knee).

Offensive guard Phil Haynes (calf) is doubtful.

Receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and safety Jamal Adams (knee) are questionable.