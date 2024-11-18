Ja’Marr Chase 17-yard TD ties Bengals-Chargers at 27-27 in fourth quarter

After being down 27-6 to the Chargers early in the third quarter, the Bengals have tied things up early in the fourth on Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Joe Burrow hit receiver Ja’Marr Chase with a 17-yard touchdown to make the score 27-27.

Burrow was pressured on the second-and-10 play but evaded it to find Chase in the end zone. The quarterback had shown that skill earlier on the drive as well, finding running back Chase Brown for a 34-yard gain on the right side.

The Bengals had gotten the ball off of a critical error by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Herbert scrambled on first-and-10 from the Cincinnati 31, but Logan Wilson jarred the ball loose when bringing the QB down. Safety Geno Stone recovered the loose ball to give Cincinnati the extra possession.

And the Bengals cashed in on that opportunity.

On the injury front, Bengals cornerback DJ Turner is out with a right clavicle injury.

Chargers cornerback Cam Hart has a concussion and is out. Denzel Perryman is questionable to return with a groin injury.