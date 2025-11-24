Ja’Marr Chase apologizes for spitting: What I did was wrong, I take full responsibility

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has issued an apology for spitting on Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which got him suspended for Sunday’s game.

Although Chase did not mention Ramsey by name, he issued an apology that was addressed “To my team, fans, the Bengals organization, the Steelers organization, and the NFL community.”

“Please know I am speaking from my heart when I say I take full responsibility for my actions during last Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh,” Chase said. “What I did was wrong. The circumstances don’t matter. My passion for the game is no excuse. There’s zero place in our sport or in life for that level of disrespect. I want to personally apologize to everyone within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. I let my emotions in the moment get the better of me. I can only hope and trust you know none of it represents who I am not as a competitor, teammate, or person. I also want to apologize to my coaches, teammates, and organization for not meeting my own standards as a leader of this team.”

Chase noted that he has been frustrated by a difficult season and that he made it worse by not being out on the field with his teammates on Sunday.

Chase promised to do better going forward. He and the Bengals will return to the field on Thanksgiving night against the Ravens.