U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Ja’Marr Chase: I think Joe Burrow wants to set up his contract to keep weapons around him

  
Published February 9, 2023 08:04 AM
The Bengals have started thinking about quarterback Joe Burrow’s second NFL contract and it’s sure to be a big one given the market for quarterbacks that can play at the level Burrow has been on the last couple of years.

Other teams have had a hard time holding onto other key pieces once their quarterbacks graduate from their rookie contracts and the Bengals will have to make those kinds of decisions once Burrow’s deal is done. Wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are among the other players the Bengals will have to try to hold onto in the years to come.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Chase said he thinks Burrow will take that into account when it comes time to sign a deal.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think Joe’s really too worried about how much money he’s gonna make because he’s already making a tremendous amount ,” Chase said. “It’ll work out for itself, it will all work out. I think Joe knows what he wants and how he wants to set up his contract to keep some of his weapons around him. And I think that’s the biggest part for him.”

Even if Burrow doesn’t demand the biggest possible contract, it’s going to be difficult to keep everyone on the roster in Cincinnati in the coming years. Figuring out a way to make sure Chase remains the team’s top wideout as long as possible would be a good place to start, however.