Ja’Marr Chase: I was out of character, there are limits to what you’ll allow

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase apologized on social media Monday for spitting on Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey in Week 11 and the incident was the lead topic at his press conference on Tuesday.

It was Chase’s first media session since returning from the one-game suspension he served in Week 12 and Chase said that he was “out of control, out of character” during the fourth quarter exchange with Ramsey. Ramsey was ejected from the game for punching Chase after the wideout spat on him.

Chase said it was “nothing new” to have an opponent try to get him to lose control and did not detail what made this instance different from other ones, but made it clear that he felt a line was crossed.

“There’s stuff you’re going to allow and stuff you’re not going to allow,” Chase said. “There’s a limit to everything.”

Chase also said that he’s not concerned about any lasting stigma associated with the suspension.

“I don’t really have nothing to prove with who I am,” Chase said. “Either you like me or you don’t. I could care less. . . . I’m going out there to be the same player I am and play football. At the end of the day, nobody gonna stop me from who I am.”

Quarterback Joe Burrow will also be returning to the lineup against the Ravens on Thanksgiving and the Bengals will be hoping that headlines involving both players will be related to how quickly the chemsitry between them reappeared on the field.