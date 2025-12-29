Ja’Marr Chase is first player with 1,000 yards, 80 catches, 7 TDs in each of his first five seasons

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase did not catch a touchdown for seven straight games heading into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but he put an end to that streak in the first quarter.

Chase caught a 13-yard pass from Joe Burrow to open the scoring and then added another score in the second quarter of Cincinnati’s 37-14 win. That moved him up to seven receiving touchdowns for the season and Chase joined Randy Moss as the only players to reach that total in each of their first five seasons.

It also made Chase the first player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 yards, 80 catches and seven touchdowns in each of their first five seasons.

“It’s a blessing,” Chase said of reaching that mark, via a transcript from the team. “It’s a great opportunity — a great position, great guys around me and a great organization. I feel like I’m in the perfect place.”

Chase’s personal achievements are tempered by the Bengals missing the playoffs for the third straight year. Figuring out how to keep Chase playing at a high level while also building a better overall team will be the priority in Cincinnati this offseason.