nbc_pft_garrett_myles_inhead_251229.jpg
Garrett clearly in heads of Rodgers, Steelers
nbc_pft_calebstrongbearsloss_251229.jpg
Williams, Bears ‘playing with house money’
nbc_pft_49staytrack1sed_251229.jpg
49ers stay on track for 1-seed by beating Bears

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Ja’Marr Chase is first player with 1,000 yards, 80 catches, 7 TDs in each of his first five seasons

  
Published December 29, 2025 08:47 AM

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase did not catch a touchdown for seven straight games heading into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but he put an end to that streak in the first quarter.

Chase caught a 13-yard pass from Joe Burrow to open the scoring and then added another score in the second quarter of Cincinnati’s 37-14 win. That moved him up to seven receiving touchdowns for the season and Chase joined Randy Moss as the only players to reach that total in each of their first five seasons.

It also made Chase the first player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 yards, 80 catches and seven touchdowns in each of their first five seasons.

“It’s a blessing,” Chase said of reaching that mark, via a transcript from the team. “It’s a great opportunity — a great position, great guys around me and a great organization. I feel like I’m in the perfect place.”

Chase’s personal achievements are tempered by the Bengals missing the playoffs for the third straight year. Figuring out how to keep Chase playing at a high level while also building a better overall team will be the priority in Cincinnati this offseason.