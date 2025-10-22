 Skip navigation
Ja’Marr Chase snags AFC offensive player of the week for the fifth time

  
Published October 22, 2025 12:05 PM

The Bengals looked wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s way early and often against the Steelers last Thursday night and the plan proved to be a good one.

Chase set a single-game franchise-record with 16 catches in the 33-31 win. That was also the high for any receiver in a game this season and Chase’s 23 targets were also a 2025 high water mark.

Chase turned those catches into 161 yards and a touchdown. He also turned it into the AFC offensive player of the week award for the fifth time in his career.

The receiver and the Bengals will be back at it against the Jets this Sunday and a win would even their record at 4-4 through eight weeks of play.