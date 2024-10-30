 Skip navigation
Jameis Winston on his pregame speeches: “Bro, listen, this is who I am”

  
Published October 30, 2024 04:16 PM

Jameis Winston is exactly what the Browns needed. He’s the perfect antidote to the Deshaun Watson era, which is over for now and possibly for good.

Winston is always authentic. Always entertaining. Especially during pregame speeches. He was asked by reporters on Wednesday whether he rehearses them.

“Bro, listen, this is who I am.” Winston said. “Like a lot of people, if you spend time trying to figure out, ‘Who is this guy?’ You’re wasting your time, all right? That’s just who I am. I’m not rehearsing things. What I am rehearsing is our plays. If you want to hear me, call a play call out, I’ll rehearse that for you. I am doing that in the mirror. I am having my wife call out plays and stuff like that. So, if you want to see some rehearsal stuff, find me going over the playbook.”

His most famous pregame speech — “Eat a W” — continues to be mentioned, especially since he’s selling T-shirts carrying that message.

“It started with alphabet soup, you know?” Winston said. “I’ve always done ‘Eat a W.’ Because alphabet soup is, growing up in the hood, you’re going to eat the alphabet soup. So, I’m only eating the W.”

The Browns ate an unlikely W in Winston’s first start with the Browns, while also force-feeding an L to the Ravens. While it might be too late for the Browns under Winston to eat enough W’s to get to the playoffs, it’s fun to watch.

With a capital F.