James Bradberry says he was raised to take responsibility, has no one else to blame for penalty

While others complain about the call, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry continues to acknowledge that he did commit a penalty late in Super Bowl LVII.

Bradberry stood up and admitted it immediately after the Super Bowl, and on Tuesday Bradberry talked to reporters and said the way he was raised is to take personal responsibility and not to blame referees or anyone else.

“I feel like I only had two options, really: I could take responsibility for it or I could blame it on someone else. I try not to live that way ,” Bradberry said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “It comes from my mom or coaches in the past I’ve had, taking accountability.”

Although the officials sometimes allow defensive backs to get away with a tug on a receiver’s jersey, by the letter of the rule Bradberry did commit a penalty, and the call against him was correct. It’s to Bradberry’s credit that he won’t dispute that, and continues to take responsibility for what he did.