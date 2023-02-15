 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

James Bradberry says he was raised to take responsibility, has no one else to blame for penalty

  
Published February 15, 2023 12:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the James Bradberry holding call on the game-winning drive of Super Bowl LVII to discuss why the nature of seeing an NFL jersey stretch indicates a clear hold.

While others complain about the call, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry continues to acknowledge that he did commit a penalty late in Super Bowl LVII.

Bradberry stood up and admitted it immediately after the Super Bowl, and on Tuesday Bradberry talked to reporters and said the way he was raised is to take personal responsibility and not to blame referees or anyone else.

“I feel like I only had two options, really: I could take responsibility for it or I could blame it on someone else. I try not to live that way ,” Bradberry said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “It comes from my mom or coaches in the past I’ve had, taking accountability.”

Although the officials sometimes allow defensive backs to get away with a tug on a receiver’s jersey, by the letter of the rule Bradberry did commit a penalty, and the call against him was correct. It’s to Bradberry’s credit that he won’t dispute that, and continues to take responsibility for what he did.