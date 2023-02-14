 Skip navigation
James Bradberry wants to play on a contender but won't play "for cheap"

  
Published February 14, 2023 01:18 PM
February 14, 2023 09:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the James Bradberry holding call on the game-winning drive of Super Bowl LVII to discuss why the nature of seeing an NFL jersey stretch indicates a clear hold.

The Eagles have 19 free agents, and one of those at the top of that list is cornerback James Bradberry. The holding call on him on third down with 1:48 left in Super Bowl LVII has overshadowed the season he had.

Bradberry was second-team All-Pro with three interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

But could his first season in Philadelphia be his last season in Philadelphia?

He signed a one-year contract worth $7.5 million after being released by the Giants last offseason. The Eagles might not be able to afford to keep him, with Darius Slay slated to have a $26 million cap hit for 2023.

Bradberry said Tuesday his agent has not started talks with the Eagles yet.

“I don’t know what they are got planning on over there, and I didn’t want to ask about it because I just wanted my mind to be on football,” Bradberry said, via Kevin Cooney of the Associated Press. “But we’ll talk about it soon.”

Bradberry wants to be somewhere he can win, but he also acknowledges he wants to be paid.

“It’s kind of hard to put like a percentage on which one is more important,” Bradberry said, via video from Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP. “It’s kind of just based upon case-by-case scenario. But I do know those two things are probably the most important to me -- being on a good roster, having the ability to get to the playoffs and win in the playoffs, but also I don’t want to play for cheap , you know.”