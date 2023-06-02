 Skip navigation
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
James Conner: Nobody believes in us, but it’s exciting to prove people wrong

  
Published June 2, 2023 12:20 PM

Oddsmakers installed the Cardinals as one of the longest shots to win Super Bowl LVIII some time ago and this week’s release of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn’t do anything to move them up the board.

The lack of belief in the team’s chances to compete this season isn’t a problem for running back James Conner, however. Conner shrugged off the label of a rebuilding team this week and said he is embracing the fact that people outside the organization have set such low expectations for the team.

“Nobody believes in us , but that’s OK,” Conner said, via Doug Haller of TheAthletic.com. “That’s the exciting part. To prove people wrong.”

With a first-time head coach, a quarterback coming off a torn ACL and plenty of question marks at other positions, it’s not hard to see why people have a hard time buying into Conner’s view of the Cardinals but the team will have every opportunity to turn the tables come the fall.