James Cook over 200 yards from scrimmage as Bills lead Cowboys 31-3

James Cook has had a career day.

The Bills running back has set career highs with 25 carries, 179 rushing yards and 220 total yards. He also has two touchdowns.

Cook has more yards and more touchdowns than the Cowboys have as a team. Dallas has 92 yards and trails 31-3.

Cook’s touchdowns were an 18-yard reception from Josh Allen and a 24-yard run.

Of the Bills’ 337 yards, 252 have come on the ground.