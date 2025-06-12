James Daniels: My Achilles injury is unfortunate, but others are in way worse positions

Dolphins guard James Daniels is recuperating from an Achilles tendon tear that ended his 2024 season, but he says no one should feel sorry for him.

Daniels said he keeps his injury in perspective by giving thought to the many people in the world who are less fortunate than he is.

“The Achilles, yes it’s unfortunate, but there’s people in way worse positions,” Daniels said. “Especially what’s happening in L.A. People’s parents, people’s grandparents are being deported illegally. I don’t have to worry about my mom getting deported, my dad getting deported or my wife getting deported. I’ve played a long time. I’ve made decent money. So there’s a lot bigger issues people have on their plate. So for me, going through an Achilles injury is pretty easy.”

Daniels is heading into his first season with the Dolphins after playing four years with the Bears and three with the Steelers. And he has learned that, as tough as injuries can make life in the NFL, it’s a life he’s fortunate to have.