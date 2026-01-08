James Pearce is the defensive rookie of the month

The Falcons are looking for a new head coach and one of the biggest draws to anyone looking at their roster is edge rusher James Pearce.

Atlanta traded their 2026 first-round pick to the Rams in order to move into position to take Pearce with the 26th overall pick and he made that steep price seem more reasonable with his ability to impact games off the edge as a rookie.

Pearce finished the year with 10.5 sacks and 5.5 of them came in the team’s December and January games. He had multiple sacks in two of those five outings.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Pearce has been named the defensive rookie of the month. That’s a good building block for a second season under a second head coach.