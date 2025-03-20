James Pierre returns to Steelers on a one-year deal

The Steelers signed cornerback James Pierre to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Pierre returned to the Steelers for a second stint in 2024, signing to the practice squad in September after his release from the Commanders. Pittsburgh elevated him to the 53-man roster a week later.

Pierre, 28, appeared in 15 games in 2024, starting two, and recorded 12 tackles and one interception. He saw action on 206 defensive snaps and 255 on special teams.

His pick came against the Browns to close out a 27-14 win in Week 14.

Pierre originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft out of Florida Atlantic. He has appeared in 81 career games, with eight starts, in four seasons.

He has totaled 71 tackles, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He also has 46 special teams tackles.

Pierre has played 933 defensive snaps and 1,191 on special teams.