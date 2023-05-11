 Skip navigation
James Robinson on joining Patriots: I just like the way they do things around here

  
Published May 11, 2023 08:21 AM
Running back James Robinson had an excellent 2020 season as an undrafted rookie, rushing for 1,070 yards with seven touchdowns for the Jaguars.

But then Robinson tore his Achilles late in the disastrous 2021 season with Jacksonville. And while he was able to play at the start of 2022, he ended up being traded to the Jets midway through the year. He was then inactive for New York’s last five games.

Robinson signed a two-year deal with the Patriots in March, keeping him in the AFC East. Via Zack Cox of NESN, Robinson told reporters on Thursday that while the 2022 season was “not ideal” for him, he’s “really looking forward” to showing he’s still the player who reached 1,000 yards rushing as a rookie.

“I just like the way they do things around here ,” Robinson said, mentioning he felt New England was a good fit for him.

Robinson also has displayed some dual-threat ability out of the backfield, catching 91 passes in his first three seasons. He had 49 receptions for 344 yards with three TDs as a rookie.

“I feel like I do it quite naturally ,” Robinson said of catching passes, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com.

The Patriots also have Rhamondre Stevenson, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong Jr., and J.J. Taylor at running back on their 90-man roster.