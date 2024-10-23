James Winston to start Week 8, Dorian Thompson-Robinson won’t need finger surgery

There is some more clarity on the Browns quarterback situation heading into Week 8 after Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles last week.

According to multiple reports, Jameis Winston will start against the Ravens on Sunday.

Winston had been the team’s backup for the season’s first six weeks, before he was demoted to No. 3 in favor of second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. But Thompson-Robinson suffered a finger injury after he came in for the injured Watson last week.

According to Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Thompson-Robinson will not need surgery on his injured finger. But he won’t be limited for a while by pain and an inability to grip the ball.

That means Bailey Zappe, just signed off the Chiefs’ practice squad, is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Winston on Sunday.

Winston, 30, will be making his first start since 2022 when he was with New Orleans. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Winston started 70 games for Tampa Bay over five seasons before heading to New Orleans and making 10 starts over four years. He has a 34-46 record in his 80 career starts.

Winston has completed 61.1 percent of his career passes for 22,187 yards with 142 touchdowns and 99 interceptions.