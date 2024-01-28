Jameson Williams 42-yard touchdown gives Lions early 7-0 lead over 49ers

The Lions have gotten off to a fast start.

It took just four plays for Detroit to get into the end zone in the NFC Championship Game. Jameson Williams taking an end around 42 yards for a touchdown, giving the Lions a 7-0 lead.

After Jake Moody’s kickoff went for a touchback, David Montgomery gained 4 yards on his first carry then 15 yards on his second.

On the third play from scrimmage, quarterback Jared Goff hit tight end Sam LaPorta on the left side for a 14-yard gain.

Then Williams got the ball, darted his way through the defense and made it into the end zone for an early seven-point advantage.

It was the first touchdown of the postseason for Williams, who hadn’t been in the end zone since the Dec. 3 victory over New Orleans.