Jameson Williams scores TD, but his unsportsmanlike penalty leads to missed PAT

  
Published November 16, 2025 09:39 PM

There was finally a touchdown in Sunday night’s matchup between the Lions and Eagles. But the player who crossed the goal line also had a bad penalty that likely kept another point off the board.

Jameson Williams showed off his speed to take a catch and run 40 yards for a touchdown, capping a three-play, 74-yard drive.

But when he scored, Williams jumped onto the stanchion, which is a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

With very windy conditions at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night, kicker Jake Bates missed the 48-yard extra point wide right, keeping the score tied at 6-6 midway through the second quarter.

The Lions had struggled for most of the night on offense, with quarterback Jared Goff 7-of-12 for 119 yards with one touchdown and one interception so far.

The team has just six first downs and is 0-of-4 on third down.