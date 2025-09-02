 Skip navigation

Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield

Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson lead Lions captains

  
Published September 1, 2025 08:08 PM

The Lions have named their 2025 captains. There are no surprises.

Quarterback Jared Goff and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson lead the way. Other captains are veteran receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tackle Penei Sewell, linebacker Alex Anzalone, and linebacker Grant Stuard.

Player leadership becomes extra important for the Lions in 2025. With eight members of the coaching staff gone, the players will be adjusting. It won’t be easy.

Expectations remain high. The Lions have a target on their back. And they’ll be dealing with the Packers and new linebacker Micah Parsons in only six days.

The rest of the schedule will be tougher than last year. They’ll face the teams of the AFC North and the NFC East. And the three games that go with a first-place finish — this year, the Buccaneers, Rams, and Chiefs.