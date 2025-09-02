Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson lead Lions captains

The Lions have named their 2025 captains. There are no surprises.

Quarterback Jared Goff and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson lead the way. Other captains are veteran receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tackle Penei Sewell, linebacker Alex Anzalone, and linebacker Grant Stuard.

Player leadership becomes extra important for the Lions in 2025. With eight members of the coaching staff gone, the players will be adjusting. It won’t be easy.

Expectations remain high. The Lions have a target on their back. And they’ll be dealing with the Packers and new linebacker Micah Parsons in only six days.

The rest of the schedule will be tougher than last year. They’ll face the teams of the AFC North and the NFC East. And the three games that go with a first-place finish — this year, the Buccaneers, Rams, and Chiefs.