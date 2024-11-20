Jared Goff has 2 of the NFL’s 7 games ever with 400 yards, 4 TDs and a 158.3 passer rating

Until Sunday, no player in NFL history had multiple games with at least 400 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. But now Jared Goff has done it.

Goff finished Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with 412 passing yards, four touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating. In 2018, while with the Rams, Goff had a game with 465 yards, five touchdowns, and a 158.3 passer rating.

Only seven times in NFL history has a quarterback finished a game with 400 yards, four touchdowns and a perfect passer rating. Goff is the only player on the list twice.

The other five quarterbacks who have reached those thresholds in a game are Ken O’Brien in 1986, Nick Foles in 2013, Dak Prescott in 2019, Aaron Rodgers in 2019 and Deshaun Watson in 2019.