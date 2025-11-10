Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs lead the way as Lions blow out Commanders

The Lions went to Washington today and made it look easy in a 44-22 win against an injury-riddled Commanders team.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 25 of 33 passes for 320 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, before exiting the game in the fourth quarter. His favorite receiver today was Jameson Williams, who caught six passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. And Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran 15 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Everything worked for the Lions’ offense.

The Lions scored on every possession until kneeling down on the final possession of the game.

For the Commanders, Marcus Mariota was starting in place of the injured Jayden Daniels and didn’t play badly, completing 16 of 22 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. But the Commanders’ offense stalled in key moments and couldn’t keep pace with the Lions.

This was a rematch of last year’s playoff game, in which the Commanders went to Detroit and upset the No. 1 seed Lions. But today was a very different story, with the Lions improving to 6-3 and looking like a playoff team again, and the Commanders falling to 3-7 and looking like they won’t sniff the playoffs.