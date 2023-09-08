Jared Goff loves “ballsy” Dan Campbell for fake punt setting up Lions’ first touchdown

Lions head coach Dan Campbell set the tone for Thursday night’s game when he called for a shocking fake punt deep in Chiefs territory. The Lions picked up the first down, the offense returned to the field, and Detroit marched down the field for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after the game that he and his teammates feel motivated by Campbell’s confidence in them, particularly on fourth downs, when Campbell has been one of the NFL’s most aggressive coaches since taking over in Detroit.

“We love it,” Goff said. “It seeps into us, and our confidence on the field. The backed up fake punt is pretty ballsy, but it worked.”

If Campbell hadn’t called that fake punt, the Lions probably wouldn’t have beaten the Chiefs. It was a ballsy call that most coaches wouldn’t have made.