Jared Goff sees “a lot of meat on the bone” for Lions in second half

The Lions come out of their bye week in first place in the NFC North with a 6-2 record that’s been achieved with strong play on both sides of the ball, but quarterback Jared Goff is pushing for the team to be even better over their final nine games.

Goff said on Tuesday that he thinks the team has only played one complete game so far this year and said his focus is on finding ways to make that happen more consistently in the weeks to come.

“I think there’s a lot of meat on the bone, both for offense and defense,” Goff said, via the team’s website. “I’m sure they’d say the same thing that where we feel like maybe the Carolina game was a complete game, but other than that, I don’t know if we’ve really had one. And how do we get closer to that as the season comes to an end, and no reason to not start this week and try to put together a complete game this week as well.”

Goff identified the red zone — 13 touchdowns in 27 trips – as an area where the team can improve offensively and doing so will make them an even more dangerous team heading into the postseason.