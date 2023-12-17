 Skip navigation
Jared Goff throws his fourth TD pass, his second to Sam LaPorta as Lions lead 28-7

  
Published December 16, 2023 10:17 PM

Jared Goff has thrown four touchdown passes tonight.

His latest was a 3-yard pass to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. It was LaPorta’s second of the night and his eighth of the season, breaking the the team record for most touchdowns by a rookie tight end in team history.

He shared the record with Joesph Fauria after a 19-yard touchdown reception in the first half. LaPorta already holds the team’s yardage and reception marks for a rookie at his position.

The Lions lead the Broncos 28-7.

Goff is 21-of-30 for 244 yards, and LaPorta has four catches for 46 yards.